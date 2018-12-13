Banner

The News The many colours of Cowal

The many colours of Cowal

Thursday, 13 December 2018 11:47 | Written by Andrew Revill
This morning (Thursday) saw Cowal residents turn their eyes skywards as one to marvel at the early morning light.
While it undoubtedly the same sky and the same sunrise for us all, it seems that everyone who took pictures of it captured something unique.

From Dunoon Cemetery, the Coal Pier, Strone Brae, Victoria Road and Argyll Street.

Please share your own pictures of this fantastic skyscape with us.

 

 

