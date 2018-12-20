GUNS AND GRENADES FOUND IN DUNOON FLAT

A LARGE cache of weapons was recovered by police from a Dunoon flat on Monday evening, it has emerged.

Local residents reported vans marked ‘Bomb Disposal’ around the town’s Auchamore Road in the early evening.

The following day, however, Police said they had no record of EOD (Explosives Ordnance Division) deployment in Dunoon. They did, however, report a discovery of small amounts of cannabis in the area.

There has been a significant and noticeable police presence in the town all week, and yesterday morning police admitted: “There is an EOD presence at the locus,” adding – when pressed – “There is no danger to the public.”

Officers were still removing items from the flat on Thursday morning.

By Thursday evening, however, police finally admitted that 17 officers searched the flat on Monday and: “A number of items were found.”

We understand the haul included guns, ammunition and grenades.