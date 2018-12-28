A festive message from Brendan O’Hara MP

‘May I begin by wishing each of you a very happy Christmas and a peaceful New Year.

I think it is important, particularly as we have likely busied ourselves buying presents and festive food, that we take a bit of time out to appreciate what we have but also to think of those less fortunate than ourselves and if possible, resolve to do something that will make a difference to someone’s life during the festivities.

Shamefully, despite the United Kingdom being the 6th largest economy in the world, more and more of our friends, neighbours and colleagues here in Argyll & Bute will have to rely on Food Banks and charities to get them through the Festive Season.

It beggars belief that in 2018, increasing numbers of mum’s, dad’s, children, pensioners, those in low-paid work, people seeking work, those living with mental health issues or a disability, could go hungry and more and more children may have had nothing to unwrap on Christmas morning.

And without the generosity of the people of Argyll & Bute and the wonderful work being done by an army of volunteers, the situation would be so much worse. And each of us owes these volunteers a huge thank you for the work they do.

So please, if you can afford it, please donate a little something extra to your local Food Bank between now and the New Year. I’m sure they or any number of local charities would gratefully receive toys and children’s gifts too. Or even a cash donation via one of the local churches would go a long way to help our neighbours in need.

As my dad would often say, “There, but for the grace of God go I”. ‘