Banner

logoxmas

Traffic Scotland - Current Incidents
Current incidents on the road network e.g. accidents
  • A828 Appin - Duror - Closure
    The A828 is closed northbound after Benderloch and southbound after Duror for essential road maintenance. Motorists are advised to use the signed diversion and allow extra journey time.
  • A6091 B6359 Melrose - A7 - Closure
    A6091 is closed to both direction at the Galafoot Bridge for overnight roadworks. Motorists are advised to add extra time to their travel and use the available diversion.
  • M8 J29 - A737 junction - Closure
    The M8 is closed to westbound traffic at Jct 29 St James due to overnight roadworks. Road users are advised to follow the signed diversion and expect longer than normal journey times.
  • M77 Lanes from M77 to M8 J22 - Closure
    M77 Northbound has no exit to M8 Eastbound at Junction 22. Motorists are advised to allow extra time on their journey and use available diversion.
  • M80 J7 (Haggs) - J8 (Bankhead M876) - Closure
    The M80 southbound at junction 8 is closed for essential road maintenance. Motorists are advised to use the signed diversion and allow extra journey time.

Front Page News

Dunoon Observer and Argyllshire Standard Dunoon Observer and Argyllshire Standard

Advertise Now

Click here to place an advert in the Dunoon Observer

Got a News Story ?

Click here to let us know about it

Stop Spam Harvesters, Join Project Honey Pot
Home News The News SERVICES SLASHED IN COUNCIL BUDGET

SERVICES SLASHED IN COUNCIL BUDGET

Thursday, 21 February 2019 15:57 | Written by Administrator
AddThis Social Bookmark Button

 

 

SCHOOL lollipop patrollers in Argyll and Bute have been spared the axe – but other services will be slashed after the local authority set its spending plans for 2019-20 today (Thursday).

Among the cuts approved by members of Argyll and Bute Council at its Kilmory headquarters were a reduction in the youth and adult learning services budget to less than half its current level – despite protests across by secondary school pupils across the area which made national headlines yesterday.

 

The council’s road safety unit will also be scrapped entirely, while five jobs will be cut from the authority’s environment warden service, with the latter move saving £385,000 over the next three financial years.

 

Councillors agreed a full package of savings at the authority’s annual budget meeting, but opted not to proceed with a ‘policy option’ which would have seen the school crossing patrol service across the area axed.

 

Other policy options not approved were a ten per cent reduction in grounds and environmental maintenance, closures of customer service points, and fee increases for on-street and off-street car parking.

 

A widely-anticipated 4.79 per cent increase in council tax bills for the next 12 months was approved, though councillors also agreed to put an extra £500,000 into the winter maintenance budget on a recurring basis.

 

Council leader Aileen Morton, in presenting the ruling administration’s budget to the council, said: “Our approach is to protect essential services and to protect jobs as far as we can.

“When it is said like that it sounds simple, but in reality it is near impossible.

“The continued existence of local authorities is under threat as they struggle to meet costs.

“People may find it difficult to understand that we have to face tough choices regarding services they depend on as they hear announcements that councils are getting more money.

“We didn’t receive more funding overall. As stated in the budget report, once we take into account the rising costs, our overall budget gap is nearly £8M.”

 

Depute leader Councillor Gary Mulvaney said: “Responsibility is the byword and the hallmark of this administration’s approach to setting a balanced budget.

“We have a sizeable gap to meet challenges of making unpalatable and unpopular savings.

“An easy way out would be great. Not making any difficult decisions at all would be a politician’s dream. But Scottish authorities are not living that dream at all.

“Last year we invested heavily in the roads programme and now we are investing in winter maintenance.

“The priority is prudent financial management. We will continue to do the right thing, take the right action and make the right choices. That is the reality of working with, and for, our communities.”

 

The budget put forward by the ruling administration of Liberal Democrat, Conservative and independent councillors was countered by three amendments including one from the opposition SNP group.

 

Councillor Sandy Taylor, leader of the opposition SNP group, said: “It is important that we continue to search for the holy grail.

“We have lost money and will continue to lose money.”

 

Further amendments were put forward by Councillor Douglas Philand (seconded by Donald Kelly) and by Councillor George Freeman (seconded by Jean Moffat).

 

All three amendments proposed saving the road safety unit and maintaining the environmental warden and youth and adult learning services budgets at current levels.

 

The administration’s motion received 21 votes, while Councillor Taylor’s amendment was backed by the 10 members of the SNP group present at the meeting.

 

The amendments by Cllrs Philand and Freeman received two votes each.

 

See next Friday’s Standard for full analysis.

Next >

Add comment

Please refer to our policies regarding posting in the rules section of the forum.


KEYCAPTCHA_TASK_COMMON_MESSAGEJoomla CAPTCHA
news feedAll our news in one feed
Follow us on Twitter

DGS link

Dunoon Grammar School

Argyll and Bute Council

Inverclyde Council News
Latest News from Inverclyde Council

Link1 | Link2 | Link3

Copyright © 2011. All Rights Reserved.

Designed by Archie Fergusson.