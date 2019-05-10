‘CULTURE OF BULLYING’ AT NHS HIGHLAND - AND SEPARATE REVIEW ORDERED FOR ARGYLL AND BUTE

Hundreds of health workers have potentially experienced inappropriate behaviour from management and senior management at NHS Highland, an independent review has suggested.

The review, commissioned by the Scottish Government and led by John Sturrock QC, said staff had described suffering “fear, intimidation and inappropriate behaviour at work”.



Concerns raised by a group of clinicians prompted the review.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman apologised to NHS Highland staff and said other health boards should learn lessons.

At Holyrood yesterday (Thursday), Ms Freeman said the culture at the health board had been unacceptable, and she supported the review’s recommendations.

These include educating all staff on the effects of bullying and providing a “properly functioning, clear, safe and respected wholly independent and confidential whistleblowing” mechanism.

NHS Highland runs health services in Argyll and Bute, and another recommendation in the Sturrocj report was that a separate review be done of the “functioning of management” in this area. The health secretary has already begun the process of beginning an investigation in to health management in Argyll and Bute.

NHS Highland said it would not tolerate unacceptable behaviour under any circumstances and was committed to ensuring that lessons were learned.

Amid the claims of bullying, the review said there were “thousands of well-motivated, caring and supportive people providing excellent caring services to thousands of patients in the area served by NHS Highland, often sacrificially and well beyond the call of duty”.

The review was contacted by 340 people from most departments, services and occupations at NHS Highland. More than 280 took part in face to face meetings or made written submissions.

The majority - 66 per cent - reported experiences of what they described as bullying.

Staff said they had not felt valued, respected or supported in carrying out “very stressful work”.

Others told of not being listened to when raising matters regarding patient safety concerns and decisions being made “behind closed doors”.

The review also said that “many described a culture of fear and of protecting the organisation when issues are raised”.

One Argyll and Bute health worker said: “The message of changing services to save money but maintaining quality has subtly changed over the past few years so that frontline staff now hear only ‘save money’, with decisions made arbitrarily and opportunistically which clearly do not fit with the Highland Quality Approach.”

