NEW NEWSPAPER FOR BUTE

ARGYLL Media Ltd, the publishers of the Dunoon Observer and Argyllshire Standard, are delighted to announce the launch of a new weekly title to serve the Isle of Bute.



The Isle of Bute News will be produced and edited from the Dunoon office and the first edition will be published next week, on Friday, June 21.

Isle of Bute News editor Gordon Neish said: “We are all sorry to see the Buteman will no longer be published, as the people of Bute deserve a newspaper to be their voice, and to keep them informed of what is going on, both on and around the island.

“I have thought for some time that as Bute and Cowal have so much in common, such as a council area committee, health board - and even sports teams, that a newspaper covering both areas would be ideal.

“The Isle of Bute News and the Dunoon Observer will have some pages in common, as well as some pages devoted to exclusive news for Bute and Cowal respectively.

“We will hold a public event on the island very soon to give Bute folk the opportunity to meet myself and the island reporter, Andrew Revill - and we are very much looking forward to meeting as many of you as possible.

“Bute readers can look forward to us asking, on their behalf, important questions of public and private bodies so they can be held to account for actions which affect us all. I see that very much as the main job of a local newspaper, and the Isle of Bute News will be no different.

“We will need your help, though. If you have a story you would like us to investigate we will do so in a fair and even-handed way, conscious of the fact that there are two sides to nearly every story. You can give us a call on 01369 706854, or by e-mailing editorial@argyllmedia.co.uk”

Argyll Media Ltd managing director Peter Laidlaw said that the launch of the Isle of Bute News was an important step in maintaining a local newspaper presence on the island .

He said: “ These are extremely challenging times for small titles but we believe that with our base in Dunoon we are well positioned to expand our coverage in Bute and Argyll. “We have a strong team led by editor Gordon Neish, and they are very enthusiastic about this new project.

“We believe that investing in quality local journalism is a vital element to the future of all our titles along with efficient and innovative use of the latest technology.”

“Clearly the ongoing support of the local community and businesses is a key factor as we strive to ensure a viable future for the Isle of Bute News.”

Any island businesses looking to advertise in the Isle of Bute News should e-mail advertising@argyllmedia.co.uk or give the friendly team a call on 01369 706082.

The Isle of Bute News will be available from the usual island stockists from Friday, June 21.